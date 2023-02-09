How to Watch the Iowa vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Hawkeyes, victors in eight in a row.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 88 points per game, 28.4 more points than the 59.6 the Hoosiers give up.
- Iowa is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
- Iowa is 19-4 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
- The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 10.7 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (70.6).
- Indiana has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.
- Indiana is 22-1 when it gives up fewer than 88 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.
- The Hawkeyes' 50.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.7 higher than the Hoosiers have given up.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Nebraska
|W 80-76
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/2/2023
|Maryland
|W 96-82
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 95-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/12/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/15/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
