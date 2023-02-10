Friday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (13-7) and Valparaiso Beacons (4-17) going head to head at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Bulldogs' last outing on Saturday ended in an 87-48 victory over Evansville.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Drake vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Valparaiso 62

Drake Schedule Analysis

On December 6 versus the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-54 victory on the road.

The Bulldogs have five losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 19

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 6

87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 26

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 8

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 108) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Drake Performance Insights