Iowa State vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (15-6) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Cyclones' last game on Saturday ended in a 76-70 loss to Baylor.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 73, West Virginia 63
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- The Cyclones' best win of the season came in an 86-78 victory on January 28 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.
- The Cyclones have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).
- Iowa State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 21
- 67-56 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 11
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 51) on December 18
- 88-85 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on November 16
- 70-50 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones have a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.0 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 132nd in college basketball.
- Iowa State scores fewer points in conference action (71.9 per game) than overall (76.0).
- The Cyclones average 78.9 points per game at home, and 72.9 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Iowa State is conceding 8.7 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (68.0).
- In their previous 10 games, the Cyclones are scoring 71.0 points per contest, 5.0 fewer points than their season average (76.0).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.