The Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5) aim to build on a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Scarlet Knights' 64.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Rutgers has a 10-12 record when giving up fewer than 87.6 points.

Rutgers is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 14.6 more points per game (87.6) than the Scarlet Knights give up (73).

Iowa is 16-5 when scoring more than 73 points.

Iowa is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.6 points.

This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.4% from the field, only 1.1% higher than Scarlet Knights concede.

Iowa Schedule