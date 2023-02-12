The Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5) aim to build on a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-15) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

  • The Scarlet Knights' 64.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Rutgers has a 10-12 record when giving up fewer than 87.6 points.
  • Rutgers is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 14.6 more points per game (87.6) than the Scarlet Knights give up (73).
  • Iowa is 16-5 when scoring more than 73 points.
  • Iowa is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.4% from the field, only 1.1% higher than Scarlet Knights concede.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 Maryland W 96-82 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/5/2023 @ Penn State W 95-51 Bryce Jordan Center
2/9/2023 @ Indiana L 87-78 Assembly Hall
2/12/2023 Rutgers - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/15/2023 Wisconsin - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/18/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.