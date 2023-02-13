The Texas Longhorns (20-6) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns' 76.2 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 63 the Cyclones give up.
  • Texas is 20-4 when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.
  • Texas is 19-4 when it scores more than 63 points.
  • The Cyclones average 16.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Longhorns allow (58.5).
  • Iowa State is 15-5 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 76.2 points.
  • The Cyclones are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Longhorns allow to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Longhorns make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 @ Kansas State L 78-77 Bramlage Coliseum
2/4/2023 Baylor L 76-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/11/2023 @ West Virginia L 73-60 WVU Coliseum
2/13/2023 Texas - James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/18/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

