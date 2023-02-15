The Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at McLeod Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

This season, Drake has a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 330th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 75.9 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 68.7 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Drake has a 16-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.1 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison

Drake averages 81 points per game at home, and 72.7 away.

The Bulldogs concede 63.2 points per game at home, and 68.8 away.

Drake drains more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than on the road (38.3%).

Drake Schedule