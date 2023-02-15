The TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. TCU matchup.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Iowa State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Iowa State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

A total of nine out of the Cyclones' 24 games this season have hit the over.

TCU has covered 13 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 14 Horned Frogs games this year have hit the over.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Sportsbooks rate Iowa State considerably higher (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (21st-best).

The Cyclones have experienced the 27th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +20000 at the start of the season to +3000.

Iowa State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

