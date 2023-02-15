The Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) are slated to play on Wednesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Tamin Lipsey is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Location: Ames, Iowa

Iowa State's Last Game

Iowa State dropped its most recent game to the Oklahoma State, 64-56, on Saturday. Aljaz Kunc led the way with 13 points, plus three boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aljaz Kunc 13 3 0 2 0 2 Tamin Lipsey 12 6 2 2 0 0 Osun Osunniyi 9 8 1 1 2 0

Iowa State Players to Watch

Jaren Holmes averages a team-high 13.5 points per contest. He is also totaling 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lipsey averages a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 52.4% from the floor.

Gabe Kalscheur posts 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Caleb Grill leads his team in rebounds per game (4.3), and also posts 10.5 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Osun Osunniyi puts up 9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 58.4% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)