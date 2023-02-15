The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 Big 12) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the matchup.

Iowa State vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Ames, Iowa

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in eight of Iowa State's 23 games with a set total.

The Cyclones' ATS record is 13-10-0 this season.

TCU (11-12-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.5% of the time, 8.7% less often than Iowa State (13-10-0) this year.

Iowa State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 70.1 146.3 61.8 128.6 133.1 TCU 76.2 146.3 66.8 128.6 140.9

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Iowa State has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of Cyclones' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Cyclones are 7-5-0 ATS in conference action this season.

The Cyclones put up 70.1 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 66.8 the Horned Frogs allow.

Iowa State is 11-4 against the spread and 14-2 overall when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 13-10-0 8-15-0 TCU 11-12-0 13-10-0

Iowa State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits

Iowa State TCU 12-1 Home Record 11-3 2-6 Away Record 3-5 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

