The Drake Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 MVC) will look to extend a five-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (12-14, 8-8 MVC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Northern Iowa shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 12-9 overall.

The Panthers are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 63rd.

The 70.1 points per game the Panthers put up are 5.1 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65).

Northern Iowa is 10-9 when scoring more than 65 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Northern Iowa has fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 71.4 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Panthers are giving up 66.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.1).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Northern Iowa has played better at home this season, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in away games.

