Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (25-34) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (26-31) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Bulls have lost four games in a row.
Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Bulls vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 115 - Pacers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)
- The Pacers (30-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50.8% of the time, 1.8% less often than the Bulls (30-27-0) this season.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Indiana (4-3-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Chicago (16-9) does as the underdog (64%).
- Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 45.8% of the time this season (27 out of 59). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (23 out of 57).
- The Pacers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season while the Bulls have a .438 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-18).
Bulls Performance Insights
- At 113.3 points scored per game and 113.3 points allowed, Chicago is 19th in the league on offense and 14th on defense.
- At 24.2 assists per game, the Bulls are 22nd in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and rank 15th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).
- In 2022-23, Chicago has attempted 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Chicago's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.
