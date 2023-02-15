Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 100-91 loss against the Magic, LaVine totaled 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we look at LaVine's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 23.9 24.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.1 3.3 PRA 37.5 32.8 33.5 PR 33.5 28.7 30.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.0



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Pacers

LaVine is responsible for attempting 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 24.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Bulls rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pacers are 28th in the league, giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 26.4 per game, 27th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are 19th in the league, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 38 14 3 4 0 0 0 10/26/2022 35 28 6 5 6 0 1

