How to Watch the Bulls vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (26-32) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) on February 16, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on TNT.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Chicago is 23-22 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 113.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 111.8 the Bucks allow.
- Chicago is 21-10 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 114.8 points per game, compared to 111.9 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 111.9 points per game at home, and 114.8 away.
- In 2022-23 Chicago is conceding 2.9 fewer points per game at home (111.9) than on the road (114.8).
- The Bulls average 2.5 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (23).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Out
|Foot
|DeMar DeRozan
|Out
|Quadricep
|Goran Dragic
|Out
|Knee
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Out
|Adductor
|Javonte Green
|Out
|Knee
|Lonzo Ball
|Out
|Knee
