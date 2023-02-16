The Milwaukee Bucks (40-17) are 7-point favorites as they look to extend an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (26-32) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Bulls 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7)

The Bulls (30-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 54.4% of the time, 2.7% less often than the Bucks (31-23-3) this year.

When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Milwaukee (7-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.2%) than Chicago (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (41.4% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (47.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 14-19, while the Bucks are 36-9 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

At 113.3 points scored per game and 113.4 points allowed, Chicago is 19th in the league on offense and 14th on defense.

With 24.2 assists per game, the Bulls are 21st in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Bulls are worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.3 per game) and rank 15th in 3-point percentage (36%).

Chicago attempts 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 67% of its shots, with 75.7% of its makes coming from there.

