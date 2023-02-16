Iowa vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-8.5)
|152.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-8)
|152.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Iowa (-8.5)
|153.5
|-345
|+300
|Tipico
|Iowa (-8.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
Iowa vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Iowa is 11-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 22 times this season.
- Ohio State has put together an 8-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Buckeyes' 23 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Bookmakers rate Iowa considerably higher (31st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (46th).
- The Hawkeyes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
