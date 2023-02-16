Thursday's game between the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-6) and Illinois State Redbirds (18-6) squaring off at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 70-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Panthers claimed an 83-60 victory against Valparaiso.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 70, Illinois State 58

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' signature win this season came in an 82-60 victory on November 24 against the Tulane Green Wave, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 62) in our computer rankings.

The Panthers have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).

Northern Iowa has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Northern Iowa is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on November 25

94-81 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 28

49-47 at home over Drake (No. 88) on February 1

70-69 on the road over Drake (No. 88) on January 11

81-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on January 6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights