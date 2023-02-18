Drake vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (15-8) and Illinois State Redbirds (19-6) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
Their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Thursday 81-49 against Bradley.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Drake vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 65
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs captured their best win of the season on November 19 by securing an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 51-ranked team in our computer rankings.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 64) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 79) on January 6
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on January 8
- 87-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on January 26
- 63-51 at home over UIC (No. 205) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +302 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are giving up 64.5 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Drake scores fewer points per contest (74.5) than its overall average (77.6).
- Offensively the Bulldogs have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 81.0 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Drake has been better in home games this year, surrendering 61.8 points per game, compared to 64.3 in away games.
- The Bulldogs' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 71.2 points a contest compared to the 77.6 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.