Saturday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) squaring off at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Hawkeyes came out on top in their last outing 91-61 against Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Nebraska 70

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on February 2 by a score of 96-82, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 7

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23

83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 41) on December 29

88-74 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 18

Iowa Performance Insights