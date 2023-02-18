Saturday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) and the Baylor Bears (16-9) at Ferrell Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Iowa State securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Cyclones are coming off of a 66-61 victory over Texas in their last outing on Monday.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 69, Baylor 68

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

The Cyclones registered their best win of the season on December 18, when they took down the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-62.

The Cyclones have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- the fourth-most wins.

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 17/AP Poll)) on February 13

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 28

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on January 21

69-64 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on January 18

99-76 at home over Columbia (No. 39) on November 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa State Performance Insights