Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Northern Iowa Panthers (12-15, 8-9 MVC) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri State Bears (14-13, 10-7 MVC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri State Moneyline
|Northern Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri State (-6.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Missouri State (-6)
|131
|-250
|+210
|Tipico
|Missouri State (-5.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Betting Trends
- Northern Iowa has covered 12 times in 26 games with a spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in six opportunities).
- Missouri State has compiled an 11-13-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Bears games have gone over the point total nine out of 26 times this season.
