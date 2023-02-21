Tuesday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-5) against the Maryland Terrapins (22-5) at Xfinity Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Hawkeyes came out on top in their last matchup 80-60 against Nebraska on Saturday.

Iowa vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Maryland 76

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win of the season came in a 96-82 victory against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on February 2.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hawkeyes are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Iowa has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (10).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 7

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 23

83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 41) on December 29

88-74 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights