How to Watch the Iowa vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads meet when the Maryland Terrapins (22-5) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-5) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Terrapins are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hawkeyes, winners of three in a row.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes score 19.9 more points per game (88.3) than the Terrapins give up (68.4).
- Iowa has an 18-0 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
- When it scores more than 68.4 points, Iowa is 22-5.
- The Terrapins score 78.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 69.9 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When Maryland scores more than 69.9 points, it is 20-1.
- Maryland's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 88.3 points.
- The Terrapins shoot 43.7% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Hawkeyes concede defensively.
- The Hawkeyes' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 10.6 higher than the Terrapins have conceded.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Rutgers
|W 111-57
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/15/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 91-61
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|2/26/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.