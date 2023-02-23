Drake vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (16-8) and the Murray State Racers (13-12) at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with Drake securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Bulldogs are coming off of an 83-67 victory over Illinois State in their last outing on Saturday.
Drake vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Drake vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 73, Murray State 65
Drake Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came in an 80-62 victory on November 19 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Drake 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 60) on November 7
- 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 74) on January 6
- 83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 81) on February 18
- 80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 8
- 63-51 at home over UIC (No. 201) on January 19
Drake Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and conceding 64.6 per contest, 187th in college basketball) and have a +318 scoring differential.
- In MVC action, Drake has averaged 2.7 fewer points (75.1) than overall (77.8) in 2022-23.
- The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (81.2 per game) than away (71.4).
- In 2022-23 Drake is giving up 2.0 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (64.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are putting up 70.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than their season average (77.8).
