Bulls vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Chicago Bulls (26-33), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at United Center, will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (34-24). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Nets matchup.
Bulls vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-1)
|-
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Bulls (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Bulls score 113.1 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 113.4 (15th in the league) for a -17 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets put up 114 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 112.3 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +100 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.
- Chicago has won 29 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 30 times.
- Brooklyn has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 28 times.
Bulls and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+50000
|+25000
|+450
|Nets
|+15000
|+4500
|-1587
