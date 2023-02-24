Take a look at the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (26-33), which currently has two players listed, as the Bulls ready for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (34-24) at United Center on Friday, February 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Bulls suffered a 112-100 loss to the Bucks. Nikola Vucevic recorded 22 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Questionable Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls score 113.1 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 112.3 the Nets give up.

When Chicago totals more than 112.3 points, it is 21-10.

In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been scoring 106.1 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 113.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Chicago makes 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 35.9% from deep (15th in the NBA). It is making 2.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 13.0 per game while shooting 35.4%.

The Bulls rank 23rd in the NBA with 110.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in the league defensively with 110.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 222.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.