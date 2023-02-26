The Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) will look to extend a six-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Iowa vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers' 81.1 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 26-1 record when allowing fewer than 87.6 points.

Indiana is 20-1 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

The Hawkeyes average 87.6 points per game, 27.6 more points than the 60.0 the Hoosiers give up.

Iowa is 22-6 when scoring more than 60.0 points.

Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.9% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Hoosiers concede defensively.

The Hoosiers make 50.0% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Schedule