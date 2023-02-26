Rudy Gobert will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Gobert tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 121-113 loss against the Hornets.

In this article we will dive into Gobert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.4 13.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 11.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA 26.5 25.9 25.6 PR 25.5 25 24.7



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.1 shots per game, which adds up to 9.9% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have conceded 118.3 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per game, 18th in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 30 9 10 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.