Timberwolves vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - February 26
The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (30-30) at Chase Center on Sunday, February 26 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Timberwolves' last outing was a 121-113 loss to the Hornets on Friday. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points in the Timberwolves' loss, leading the team.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Out
|Calf
|20.8
|8.2
|5.3
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Questionable
|Personal
|8.5
|2.4
|1.6
|Jaylen Nowell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.9
|2.6
|2.0
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip), Draymond Green: Questionable (Knee), Stephen Curry: Out (Leg), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSN
Timberwolves Season Insights
- The Timberwolves' 115.7 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Warriors allow.
- Minnesota has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 118.3 points.
- While the Timberwolves are putting up 115.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 118.3 a contest.
- Minnesota makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.6% rate (18th in NBA), compared to the 12.8 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.
- The Timberwolves rank 20th in the league averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 110.9 points per 100 possessions.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-2.5
