A pair of skidding squads square off when the Seattle Kraken (32-21-6) visit the St. Louis Blues (26-28-5) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have lost three straight, and the Blues are on a five-game losing streak.

Blues vs. Kraken Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-165) Blues (+140) 6

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 38 games this season, and won 15 (39.5%).

St. Louis has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 10-16 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 40 of 59 games this season.

Blues vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 203 (8th) Goals 177 (24th) 186 (16th) Goals Allowed 214 (27th) 34 (22nd) Power Play Goals 35 (20th) 46 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 35 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 7.2 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have scored 177 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 214 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.

They have a -37 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

