Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) are underdogs (+6) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on TNT and BSSC.
Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Clippers (31-32-0 ATS) have covered the spread 49.2% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Timberwolves (28-33-2) this season.
- When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Los Angeles (7-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (43.8%) than Minnesota (3-5) does as the underdog (37.5%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the point total 44.4% of the time this season (28 out of 63). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (29 out of 63).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 26-12, while the Timberwolves are 15-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- At 115.5 points scored per game and 115.7 points conceded, Minnesota is 10th in the league on offense and 19th defensively.
- The Timberwolves are 11th in the NBA in assists (25.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- With 12.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 16th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 61.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72% of Minnesota's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.