Coby White and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

White tallied 17 points in his last game, which ended in a 102-82 win versus the Wizards.

In this article we will look at White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.9 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 2.5 2.0 2.8 PRA -- 13.6 16.5 PR 11.5 11.6 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Coby White Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

White's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 101 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Raptors are ninth in the NBA, conceding 112.2 points per game.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 26 per game, 24th in the league.

The Raptors give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2022 13 2 2 4 0 0 0 2/3/2022 23 16 1 2 4 0 0 1/26/2022 24 9 1 1 1 1 0

