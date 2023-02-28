Kyle Anderson and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Anderson put up 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 109-104 loss versus the Warriors.

Now let's dig into Anderson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.6 9.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.2 PRA 20.5 17.5 19.1 PR 16.5 13.4 14.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.5



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Kyle Anderson has made 3.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 5.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 1.4 threes per game, or 3.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anderson's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 104.1.

Defensively, the Clippers are 11th in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Clippers are 13th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.8 assists per contest.

The Clippers allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 31 12 7 6 2 1 0 12/14/2022 32 13 6 5 0 0 1

