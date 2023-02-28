Nikola Vucevic will take the court for the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

In a 102-82 win over the Wizards (his last game) Vucevic produced 16 points and 13 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vucevic's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.8 18.5 Rebounds 11.5 11.5 13.0 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.9 PRA 32.5 32.6 34.4 PR 29.5 29.3 31.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.2



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Raptors

Vucevic has taken 14.1 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 16.3% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 101 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.2 points per game.

Conceding 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26 assists per game.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 34 15 13 4 1 2 0 11/6/2022 35 18 12 6 2 1 0

