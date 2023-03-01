The Chicago Bulls (28-34) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, March 1 game against the Detroit Pistons (15-47) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Bulls suffered a 104-98 loss to the Raptors. In the losing effort, Nikola Vucevic paced the Bulls with 23 points.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Javonte Green SG Out Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Achilles), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Hip), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-CHI

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls score 113.0 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pistons allow.

Chicago is 14-5 when scoring more than 119.2 points.

The Bulls have been scoring 104.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 113.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Chicago knocks down 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (14th in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls put up 111.0 points per 100 possessions (20th in the league), while allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -5.5 224

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.