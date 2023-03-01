Oddsmakers have given the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Iowa State with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cyclones suit up against the Baylor Bears in a road game. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18.

Cyclones NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6000)

Think the Cyclones have what it takes to win it all? Check out their futures odds, plus tons of other ways to bet, at DraftKings Sportsbook. Use our link and get the best offer for first-time depositors!

Iowa State Team Stats

This year, the Cyclones have an 11-1 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big 12 games, Iowa State is 8-5, compared to an 8-2 record outside of the conference.

Iowa State ranks 39th in the country with 74.9 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 139th with 62.9 points allowed per game.

Iowa State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-6 | Q2 Record: 8-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

4-6 | 8-1 | 1-0 | 3-0 Iowa State has four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But it also has six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.