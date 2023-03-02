Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (19-8) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-16) at McLeod Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Panthers secured a 76-48 victory against Murray State.
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 81, Southern Illinois 63
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 11, the Panthers took down the Drake Bulldogs (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 70-69.
- The Panthers have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (six).
Northern Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 49-47 at home over Drake (No. 53) on February 1
- 74-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 78) on January 1
- 82-60 over Tulane (No. 94) on November 24
- 65-62 over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on November 25
- 84-64 at home over Saint Louis (No. 140) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 74.4 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball) and have a +270 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Northern Iowa scores more points per contest (74.9) than its overall average (74.4).
- On offense, the Panthers average 74.5 points per game at home, compared to 74.6 points per game in road games.
- Northern Iowa cedes 61.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- The Panthers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 73.8 points a contest compared to the 74.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.