Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Caruso had eight points in his last game, which ended in a 117-115 win versus the Pistons.

In this piece we'll dive into Caruso's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.5 5.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.5 Assists 2.5 3.2 2.7 PRA -- 11.8 11.6 PR -- 8.6 8.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Alex Caruso has made 1.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 3.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Caruso's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Conceding 110.9 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns are fifth in the league, conceding 23.4 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked second in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Alex Caruso vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 21 14 1 2 2 0 0

