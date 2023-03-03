Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-115 win over the Pistons (his last action) Vucevic produced 12 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Vucevic's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 17.5 Rebounds 11.5 11.3 12.1 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.7 PRA 32.5 32.3 32.3 PR 29.5 29 29.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.2 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vucevic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.8.

The Suns allow 110.9 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, fifth in the league.

The Suns concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 29 17 8 1 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.