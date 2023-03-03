The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 117-115 win over the Pistons (his last action) LaVine posted 41 points.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.3 28.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.9 2.7 PRA 32.5 32.9 35.3 PR 28.5 29 32.6 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 19.2% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

LaVine is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 23.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Bulls rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are second in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Zach LaVine vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 34 21 4 7 1 0 0

