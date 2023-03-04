Saturday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (18-9) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-17) at Knapp Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Drake to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Bulldogs head into this game following an 83-63 win against Missouri State on Thursday.

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 83, Southern Illinois 63

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best victory of the season came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs picked up the 80-62 home win on November 19.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 56) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on January 6

83-67 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on February 18

83-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 98) on March 2

80-67 at home over Murray State (No. 150) on January 8

Drake Performance Insights