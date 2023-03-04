Saturday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (24-6) and the Maryland Terrapins (25-5) clashing at Target Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 77-76 win for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 69-58 victory against Purdue in their last game on Friday.

Iowa vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Maryland 76

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes picked up their signature win of the season on February 26, when they took down the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (nine).

Iowa has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 23

94-85 on the road over Michigan (No. 17/AP Poll)) on January 7

83-68 at home over Purdue (No. 45) on December 29

Iowa Performance Insights