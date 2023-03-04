Blues vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 4
The Los Angeles Kings (35-20-8) host the St. Louis Blues (27-29-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW. The Kings have won four straight at home.
The Blues have put up 33 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 37 goals. A total of 35 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (11.4%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Blues vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Kings 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-205)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.0)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 27-29-5 record this season and are 8-5-13 in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 13 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 20 points.
- This season the Blues scored just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.
- St. Louis has seven points (2-12-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Blues have earned 50 points in their 33 games with at least three goals scored.
- St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 31 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-8-1 (17 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 17-18-4 to record 38 points.
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|11th
|3.3
|Goals Scored
|3.05
|19th
|22nd
|3.37
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|28th
|13th
|32.2
|Shots
|28.7
|28th
|4th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|3rd
|25.1%
|Power Play %
|20.7%
|18th
|23rd
|75.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|20th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Blues vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.