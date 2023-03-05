DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 3, DeRozan produced 31 points, six assists and two steals in a 125-104 loss versus the Suns.

Let's look at DeRozan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 20.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 2.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.5 PRA 32.5 34.7 28.9 PR 27.5 29.6 23.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, DeMar DeRozan has made 9.1 shots per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 117.3 points per contest.

The Pacers are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 26.3 per contest, 28th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 40 33 5 3 0 1 0 10/26/2022 32 17 1 6 0 0 0

