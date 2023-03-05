The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (25-6) will aim to secure the Big Ten championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6) on Sunday at 5:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 81.0 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Ohio State has a 23-5 record when allowing fewer than 87.0 points.
  • When it scores more than 71.3 points, Ohio State is 21-2.
  • The Hawkeyes average 87.0 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 67.1 the Buckeyes give up.
  • When Iowa totals more than 67.1 points, it is 23-6.
  • Iowa is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 81.0 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (42.0%).
  • The Buckeyes' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Indiana W 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State - Target Center

