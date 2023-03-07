How to Watch the Blues vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 7
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, March 7, with the Coyotes having dropped three consecutive games.
Watch along on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW as the Blues attempt to take down the Coyotes.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/11/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-5 (F/OT) STL
|1/26/2023
|Coyotes
|Blues
|5-0 ARI
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 226 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Blues rank 21st in the league with 188 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|59
|26
|30
|56
|40
|41
|45.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|47
|18
|34
|52
|18
|27
|21.6%
|Robert Thomas
|59
|15
|37
|52
|36
|52
|54.2%
|Brayden Schenn
|62
|17
|28
|45
|39
|24
|48.3%
|Justin Faulk
|62
|8
|24
|32
|46
|42
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 224 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- With 168 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|63
|25
|35
|60
|40
|39
|34%
|Nick Schmaltz
|47
|19
|24
|43
|41
|42
|42.2%
|Lawson Crouse
|58
|20
|13
|33
|27
|25
|40.7%
|Matias Maccelli
|45
|5
|26
|31
|34
|21
|0%
|Barrett Hayton
|63
|10
|15
|25
|29
|28
|49.7%
