Kyle Anderson will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a 138-134 win over the Kings (his previous game) Anderson posted 18 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Anderson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 10.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 5.4 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.3 PRA 20.5 17.9 19.9 PR 16.5 13.7 15.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the 76ers

Anderson has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 5.9% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.6 threes per game, or 4.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Anderson's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The 76ers concede 111.2 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 41.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.8 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Anderson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 22 6 5 3 0 0 1

