Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - March 7
Rudy Gobert is a player to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-32) and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-22) go head to head at Target Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their previous game, the Timberwolves defeated the Kings on Saturday, 138-134. Their leading scorer was Edwards with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|27
|4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Mike Conley
|24
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Jaden McDaniels
|19
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 24.6 points per game and 4.5 assists, while also posting 5.8 rebounds.
- Gobert averages a team-best 11.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.6 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 67.5% from the field (third in NBA).
- Jaden McDaniels averages 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mike Conley is tops on his team in assists per game (7.3), and also posts 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kyle Anderson puts up 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|23.8
|4.8
|4.5
|1.6
|1.2
|2.4
|Rudy Gobert
|11.4
|9.3
|0.7
|0.2
|1.5
|0
|Kyle Anderson
|9.8
|5.1
|4.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.6
|Naz Reid
|12.8
|5.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.4
|1.7
|Jaden McDaniels
|12.9
|4.3
|1.9
|0.9
|0.7
|1.8
