Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - March 8
See the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (29-36), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Bulls prepare for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (46-19) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 PM ET.
The Bulls' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 125-122 loss to the Pacers. Zach LaVine totaled 42 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: Questionable (Illness), Vlatko Cancar: Questionable (Wrist), Zeke Nnaji: Out (Shoulder)
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and NBCS-CHI
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls average only 0.4 more points per game (113) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.6).
- Chicago has put together a 23-11 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
- The Bulls are averaging 106.7 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 6.3 fewer points than their average for the season (113).
- Chicago makes 10.3 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 36.1% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from deep.
- The Bulls average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and give up 110.1 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).
Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-9
|225.5
