Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Edwards tallied 32 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-94 loss against the 76ers.

With prop bets in place for Edwards, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.7 25.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.3 PRA 37.5 35.1 34.6 PR 33.5 30.6 30.3 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 22.4% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.5 per contest.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.

The Nets allow 112.7 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Nets have allowed 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets have conceded 23.1 per game, fourth in the NBA.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2022 31 25 1 4 4 0 2 12/3/2021 37 19 2 4 1 0 3

