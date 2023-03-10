Iowa State vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) and the Baylor Bears (19-11) facing off at Municipal Auditorium (on March 10) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Iowa State.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Cyclones secured a 76-52 victory over Texas Tech.
Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67
Iowa State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Cyclones beat the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18.
- The Cyclones have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18
- 66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13
- 86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28
- 81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18
- 64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21
Iowa State Performance Insights
- The Cyclones average 75.9 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (182nd in college basketball). They have a +322 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game.
- Offensively, Iowa State is scoring 73.3 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (75.9 points per game) is 2.6 PPG higher.
- At home, the Cyclones are averaging 4.3 more points per game (78.1) than they are in away games (73.8).
- In home games, Iowa State is giving up 13.9 fewer points per game (58.6) than in away games (72.5).
- The Cyclones' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 76.1 points per contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this year.
