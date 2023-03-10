Friday's contest features the Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) and the Baylor Bears (19-11) facing off at Municipal Auditorium (on March 10) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Iowa State.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Cyclones secured a 76-52 victory over Texas Tech.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Baylor 67

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cyclones beat the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 74-62, on December 18.

The Cyclones have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

Iowa State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

Iowa State 2022-23 Best Wins

74-62 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 18

66-61 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 13

86-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 28

81-77 on the road over Baylor (No. 33) on February 18

64-50 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on January 21

Iowa State Performance Insights